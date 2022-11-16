World Population Reached 8 Billion and 'Still Single' Memes are Crowding Twitter

World population hit the 8-billion mark on November 15, announced the United Nations. Only in 1974, this count had been 4 billion. “While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years— until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing," the UN said. As the eight-billionth child was taking birth somewhere in the world yesterday, many on Twitter were rather morose.

When someone has a less than desirable dating situation going, they’re told there are plenty of fish in the sea. Twitter users seemed upset that despite there being 8 billion “fish in the sea", some of them were still single. Our culture places a lot of undue pressure on romantic relationships to “complete" a person, and Twitter users are dishing out some self-deprecating memes.

8 billion people and I’m still single lmfao skill issue pic.twitter.com/rytdGvE0XF— DragonStar (@TransHeight) November 15, 2022

Still so many singles are there #WorldPopulation https://t.co/kFmzI4891X— PIYUSH PAWAR (@im_piyushpawar) November 15, 2022

Today the World population hit the 8 billion mark and you still haven’t found yourself a soulmate?? Isn’t that a little strange???? pic.twitter.com/tEAK07hvnJ— Horace Mugabi. (@kunhorace) November 15, 2022

At least some people were being a little optimistic about things. “BREAKING: World population hits 8 billion. You will get a better person. Move on," one assured. “So now onwards it’s ‘Eight billion smiles in the world and yours is my favourite!'" Another wrote.

So now onwards it's ," Eight billion smiles in the world and yours is my favourite!" @jackybhansali @ReedDeming#WorldPopulation #population— Hency Shah (@hensi_shah) November 15, 2022

BREAKING: World population hits 8 billion. You will get a better person. Move on.— Anurag Tripathi (@cdsjourney_) November 15, 2022

“This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries," the UN said on its Day of 8 billion website. The global population will cross 10 billion mark before 2100 but this will not go on forever, within this century.

