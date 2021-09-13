World Record: Team of 8 Specially-abled People Scale Siachen Glacier Upto 15,632 Feet

History was created when on Sunday a team of eight specially-abled people reached the Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen glacier, thereby creating a world record as it is the first time a group of such people climbed the world’s highest battlefield. The expedition was named ‘Operation Blue Freedom’ had started last month on August 15 at the Siachen base camp. The expedition was put together by ‘Team CLAW’ (Conquer Land Air Water) who endeavour to empower those with disabilities. After the Indian Army gave its nod to the group to scale Siachen glacier, the team started preparations for the trek.

Team CLAW’ — a team of Armed Forces veterans then selected people who were to undertake the expedition till Kumar Post.

Upon accomplishing the target, the Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted that the Army’s special forces veterans from CLAW Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success’.

“A World record was created today when 8 specially-abled people reached Kumar Post at 15632 feet on Siachen glacier. #IndianArmy special forces veterans from @CLAW_Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted.

The veterans back in April launched a nationwide campaign to invite participants for the expedition to scale the peak. The selected group was led by 9 para officer Major Vivek Jacob, trained 20 people and out of them, eight were selected to attempt the climb of Siachen glacier.

CLAW Global also shared some individual stories of members who created the world record. Among them were Akshat Rawat, a 19 year old solo traveler and artist, who lost both his hands in an accident and also Nidhi Mishra, an international para athlete & national record holder in discuss throw.

On Independence Day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar flagged off the vehicle convoy carrying the Divyangjan Siachen Glacier Expedition Team’.

