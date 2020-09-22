World Rose Day 2020: Here's How Netizens Are Spreading Joy and Hope for Cancer Warriors

The world dedicates September 22 as a day for spreading hope and cheer among the cancer warriors along with spreading positivity and creating an awareness for cancer.

The day is observed so in the tender mmeory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

Rose, who was told by doctors that she would live for only a couple of weeks, battled several hardships and went on to live for six months, during which she wrote to other patients suffering from cancer and gave them hope and cheer by writing poems, emails and letters.

Like every year, netizens showed their love and support to cancer patients and survivors on various social media platforms – especially on Twitter. Photos of roses and heartwarming messages flooded the microblogging site in memory of Melinda and in solidarity with other patients who battle the disease.

The vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumaralso posted a heartwarming message on twitter for cancer patients, highlighting the importance of the day and the contribution by Melinda Rose. Here's looking at some of the messages:

We celebrate #WorldRoseDay in honour of Melinda Rose, a 12-year old from Canada who was suffering from a rare cancer, who touched the lives of many, through her fighting spirit and encouraging impact she had on others. To all the #Cancer warriors out there, you are strong! pic.twitter.com/je6PhXbDxm — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) September 22, 2020

We celebrate #WorldRoseDay in honour of Melinda Rose, a 12-year old from Canada that touched the lives of many through her fighting spirit and encouragement to other cancer patients. I pray to God, to give the affected patients and their families the courage of Ms. Rose. pic.twitter.com/MT2BAbtDQz — Jennifer Monserrate (@SmtJMOfficial) September 22, 2020

Smiling is the best way to let everyone know you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt Rose Day🌹#Allcancerpatients#WorldRoseDay2020#worldroseday pic.twitter.com/sQVgcpecB2 — Nihal Shaikh (@_NihalShaikh) September 22, 2020

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing all the survivors a wonderful Rose day and a miraculous recovery.#WorldRoseDay#WorldRoseDay2020 pic.twitter.com/V17k2RcadN — Anukriti Gusain (@Anukriti_Gusain) September 22, 2020

On this day and every other day, it is important that we take time out to spend with cancer patients, who need tenderness and compassion to wade through the hardships.