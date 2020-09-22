BUZZ

2-MIN READ

World Rose Day 2020: Here's How Netizens Are Spreading Joy and Hope for Cancer Warriors

Image for representation. (Twitter)

The day is observed so in the tender memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

The world dedicates September 22 as a day for spreading hope and cheer among the cancer warriors along with spreading positivity and creating an awareness for cancer.

The day is observed so in the tender mmeory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

Rose, who was told by doctors that she would live for only a couple of weeks, battled several hardships and went on to live for six months, during which she wrote to other patients suffering from cancer and gave them hope and cheer by writing poems, emails and letters.

Like every year, netizens showed their love and support to cancer patients and survivors on various social media platforms – especially on Twitter. Photos of roses and heartwarming messages flooded the microblogging site in memory of Melinda and in solidarity with other patients who battle the disease.

The vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumaralso posted a heartwarming message on twitter for cancer patients, highlighting the importance of the day and the contribution by Melinda Rose. Here's looking at some of the messages:

On this day and every other day, it is important that we take time out to spend with cancer patients, who need tenderness and compassion to wade through the hardships.

