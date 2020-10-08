World Sight Day 2020: How Be My Eyes App is Helping to Bring Sight to Visually Impaired

World Sight Day is annually marked every second Thursday of the month of October. The day is observed with an objective to encourage attentiveness for the blind or those with vision impairment. This year, the day will be observed on October 8, across the globe.

In a world where the market is inundated with various kinds of apps, it should come as no surprise that there is a dire need for an app custom-made for the visually impaired.

There are apps to deliver food, to give advice, and even to set up a potential significant other, so there can be easily one app where a person can selflessly volunteer to help those with weak or no sight.

Finally, an app was devised in the most neglected demographic called Be My Eyes. Launched in 2015, the app is an interface which connects low vision people with sighted volunteers for visual assistance.

The makers of the app are trying to solve vision issues by capacitating the users of the app with a variety of short daily tasks on demand. Through a live video chat, the volunteers can “lend their eyes.”

The free smartphone app for iOS and Android does exactly what it suggests, making life easier for people with visual impairments. Users are matched with volunteers who want to “be their eyes”. The language and time zone of the user and the volunteer should correspond.

The pros of the app is that it is a free of cost service. To use the network, one will not face geographic or semantic issues.

Be My Eyes users

Be My Eyes users are people with vision impairments from all backgrounds and different parts of the world. The volunteers as well as the users remain anonymous during their communication.

They can help the visually impaired people with little effort. The small tasks range from reading an expiration date to simply spot-checking an outfit.