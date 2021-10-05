World Teacher’s Day: UN Secretary-General António Guterres Says He Used To Teach Kids

To commemorate World Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres shared a special message. The 72-year-old posted his picture where he was seen sharing a laugh with a bunch of children and teachers in a classroom. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Guterres wrote, “Long before I served at the United Nations or held any public office, I was a teacher.” Guterres described his experience of being a teacher as “one of the most enriching experiences of my life.” The politician further focused on the importance of teachers across the world and wrote, “Teachers play a crucial role in society. Their work must be appreciated and valued. To all educators worldwide: Thank you and happy World Teachers Day.”

Long before I served at the @UN or held any public office, I was a teacher - one of the most enriching experiences of my life.Teachers play a crucial role in society. Their work must be appreciated & valued. To all educators worldwide: Thank you and happy #WorldTeachersDay! pic.twitter.com/fk7cnEoS7y — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 5, 2021

The UN designated occasion, World Teachers’ Day, is observed on October 5 to celebrate and honour all teachers around the world. The occasion also signifies the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets the standards regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. It was in 1997 that the recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted to complement the earlier Recommendation of 1966 covering teaching personnel in higher education. World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994. World Teachers’ Day is also co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI) departments of the international governmental organisations.

On Tuesday's #WorldTeachersDay we pay tribute to the invaluable contribution of teachers to students, communities and societies. It's vital that teachers are heard, supported & empowered. https://t.co/ghcdiXJxZo pic.twitter.com/yTSUQSwEUU — United Nations (@UN) October 5, 2021

This year the United Nations has announced that World Teachers’ Day will focus on supporting teachers’ need to fully contribute to the recovery process from the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. The theme for this year’s occasion is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.”

The UN will also be organising a five-day series of global and regional events which will showcase the effect that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession, and highlight effective and promising policy responses, aiming to establish the decisions that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential.

