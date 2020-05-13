BUZZ

1-MIN READ

World 'Thanked' Over 250 Million Times Since February, So Twitter Gave Us a New Emoji

Image for representation. Credits: Pintrest.

Image for representation. Credits: Pintrest.

People were so thankful for the fact that good still existed, that they expressed it on Twitter for over 250 million times since February.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
As the new novel coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe since mid-February, people have been confined to their homes to fight the invisible, infectious disease.

But while people stayed home, essential workers were pushed to the forefront to deal with the crisis first-hand. People in local communities stepped up to help the needy. 'Coronavirus warriors' emerged. Good Samaritans went out of their way to help other people.

If anything, the virus showed us how there is still some good left in the world after all. (Not counting covidiots.)

In fact, people were so thankful for the fact that good still existed, that they expressed it on Twitter for over 250 million times since February.

That is a steep a 26% increase from February's average of people expressing gratitude and thanks.

Twitter data shared this news on the platform.

Who were these expressions of gratitude directed towards? Everyone.

To show for this gratitude, Twitter has released a new emoji, much like Facebook's new 'care' button.

The emoji consists of two hands making a heart symbol, the way we do in real-life to express our love or appreciation for something.


