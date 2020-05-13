World 'Thanked' Over 250 Million Times Since February, So Twitter Gave Us a New Emoji

As the new novel coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe since mid-February, people have been confined to their homes to fight the invisible, infectious disease.

But while people stayed home, essential workers were pushed to the forefront to deal with the crisis first-hand. People in local communities stepped up to help the needy. 'Coronavirus warriors' emerged. Good Samaritans went out of their way to help other people.

If anything, the virus showed us how there is still some good left in the world after all. (Not counting covidiots.)

In fact, people were so thankful for the fact that good still existed, that they expressed it on Twitter for over 250 million times since February.

That is a steep a 26% increase from February's average of people expressing gratitude and thanks.

Twitter data shared this news on the platform.

Since March 15, there have been over 250 million Tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks -- a 26% increase from February’s average. pic.twitter.com/zUaHzcjz2R — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) May 12, 2020

Who were these expressions of gratitude directed towards? Everyone.

Who do we see people expressing that gratitude for? The most common word is “everyone”. Everyone who is an essential worker. Everyone who has helped. Everyone in healthcare. Everyone who has reached out. Everyone. — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) May 12, 2020

To show for this gratitude, Twitter has released a new emoji, much like Facebook's new 'care' button.

The emoji consists of two hands making a heart symbol, the way we do in real-life to express our love or appreciation for something.