World Thrift Day 2021: How to Thrift Online and Spot Stores To Buy From In India

The internet is progressively booming and as a result, we have so many advantages at our disposal -no more queuing at the bank or waiting at the restaurant table or looking store to store for sales and discounts. From appliances to groceries to even thrift clothing, you can just get about everything online from the comfort of your couch. Many companies have second-hand stores online and sell through their websites and social media handles where one can browse and shop. Thrifting online is simple and one can get the best deals by knowing dos and don’ts.

Thrift Online

The first step is finding somewhere to shop. There are multiple ways to thrift shopping online; including websites and social media accounts. For the unversed, thrifting is a shopping trend for pre-owned or used items such as clothes. As opposed to previous days, buying second-hand items is no longer frowned upon. The trend has become popular in the recent past as a sustainable, eco-friendly choice. Thanks to popular influencers in India, thrifting has made its way into the mainstream. With regular features on thrift hauls, the scene on second-hand shopping has grown exponentially. Since the pandemic, the thrifting scene has witnessed many big platforms facilitating the buying and selling of second-hand goods.

Growing Popularity In India: A new pandemic habit

Economical, environment friendly and heavy-on fashion nostalgia — there can be any of these reasons for you to adopt thrift shopping. Thrift shopping continuedto be the remit of hipsters for a very long time despite the amazing opportunity to score one-of-a-kind items at too-good-to-be-true prices. With the mounting sceptre of textile pollution and accelerated pace of consumerism, shopping habits are called for a change.

A number of reasons and factors may stop one from experiencing the joys of thrifting. In India, the resistance was attributed to the deeply rooted prejudice about second-hand items being perceived as hand-me-downs in the culture. However, with thrift stores popping up with greater frequency, the idea has received a facelift recently. And therefore, an obvious shift in perspective as people become more conscious with their choices. The Instagram thrift scene in Indian is a thriving one and more new sellers are setting up shop.

Thrifting Stores Where You Can Score Some Unique

Bombay Closet Cleanse

These people have been around for a while now and are experts in what they do. 100 percent charity sales are one of their key calls regularly through which they fund or support a particular cause.

Copper Boom Vintage

With unusual style, their clothing items are beside the ordinary fashion. Sustainable, with an aesthetic appeal of their own, that’s a double win if you ask us.

Curated Findings

If not seen yet, head to their page now to discover some of the best accessory collections. They also house awe-worthy home decor items. Motto? Re-wear, repair, re-create, recycle and re-love.

Lulu Thrift

This Manipur-based thrift store has a little something for everyone. Funky, quirky and appealing edits are available in no one particular style.

Lust Thrift

They have some extremely stylish shirts and jaw-dropping dresses. Watch out for their intricate brassieres and well-fitting jeans.

Mumbai Thrifts

For someone who has a penchant for tie-dye sweatshirts and light-washed denim, this one is your go-to destination.

Paradime Thrift

They call themselves ‘Pocket-friendly upcycled vintage and pop culture-inspired clothing.’One-stop-shop for printed jumpers, tees, hoodies and jackets, they have procured quite the collection for men.

Shop With Love

They like to be bold in their selection. If you are a woman with a soft spot for attractive lingerie, you are gonna love their collection. Beautiful brassieres, corsets and bralettes, this is the spot to be.

The Local Thrift

This Instagram store is so alluring, it seems as if it is calling out to you. Each item is interesting and is bound to evoke an itch to buy something.

Thrift Banana

Started by fashion students, this one was created out of a conscious understanding of the extensive damage caused by the industry to the planet. Among other attractive items, a few denim items make strong cameo appearances.

