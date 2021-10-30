World Thrift Day 2021: Tech-savvy Gen Z Prefers Digital Investment Modes to Grow Money

World Thrift Day aka Savings Day is observed to make people responsible about saving money. Saving is futuristic and all conventional methods of savings involve planning and knowledge of right investments aiming at money growth. With new avenues for investments cropping up, the present generation is exploring new ways to grow their money. This new generation believes and follows fast-paced growth choices be their food, fashion, trends, technology etc. When it comes to savings and investments, they are fast forward here as well. This generation does understand the concept of savings, but apart from all the conventional methods of savings, they try and experiment with more of short-term options available to explore.

On asking a senior economist, Vijay Sardana, about the saving and investment patterns followed by youth, he explained, “Today’s youth is more educated, more technology savvy and wants to enjoy the present. This is why investment planning horizons are not very long-term. They explore new options of investment to generate surplus cash to meet their short-term aspirational needs beyond salary income.”

Adding more to this, he said, “Youth looking for investment plans should ensure liquidity. That is why digitally traded assets are preferred by them and physical gold is no more charming beyond occasional gifting.”

Here are a few new-age investment options that people are going for:

Virtual Gold:

Investing in virtual gold may sound unusual and unsafe for older generations, but not to the generation who is totally cashless now. They use online mode of payments to even buy a packet of milk. Buying virtual gold is completely safe and it does not levy any extra charges like ‘making charges’. This method does not gives you possession of physical gold at any point of time, thus there are zero chances of losing or theft.

Bitcoins:

Another controversial mode of investment is bitcoins. It is argued that cryptocurrency is not the safest kind of investment tool but keeping all those debates aside, this new generation is vigorously buying bitcoins hoping they will get good returns once their value goes up. Like share market, bitcoins too are a risky business but for the ones who are into cryptocurrencies it is truly a game of short-term profits.

The most appealing aspect of cryptocurrency for youngsters is that they are not operated by any central agency and is not associated with any country. So, it is a go-to option for youngsters to buy merchandise online and make cheap international payments with the help of some mobile phone applications.

An Investment Banker and policy contributor, Saket Mishra, says, “The big change for Gen Z is that they can access a much wider set of investments mainly through digital replicas. It means better diversification and return possibilities but at the same time it needs deeper understanding. For every bitcoin there will be cryptos that hit zero.”

“Gen-z prefers smart apps to effectively measure and manage their investments, instead of going to the banks to sign gold bonds or to jeweler to buy real gold. Hence, innovative investment tools that allow real-time investment in virtual gold, futures, stock market and cryptocurrencies are the future," says Kanishk Gaur, founder of India Future Foundation.

