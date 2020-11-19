World Toilet Day 2020: Delhi's 'Sulabh International Museum' Documents Their Evolution

World Toilet Day is marked on November 19 to highlight the global sanitation crisis and inspire a solution. In a bid to promote sanitation in India, Sulabh Shauchalaya operate all over the country. The initiative was taken by Bindeshwar Pathak who formed Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

There is also a unique museum established by this organisation in 1992. The museum shows the development of toilet system for a period of last five thousand years. Starting from the toilet system in the third millennium, it displays the evolved system by the end of the 20th century. The models are chronologically displayed in the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets.

The museum is located in the area of Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi. It is divided in three main sections — ancient, medieval and modern.

Apart from covering the historical journey of toilets around the world, it also has a rare collection of poems, all themed on the usage of toilets. There is also a detailed record of the emergence of modern toilet pans.

The museum is full of pictures from earlier societies which gives us an idea of how they approached sanitation. It also has toilet furniture, privies, chamber pots, bidets and water closets on display for the visitors. There are models of medieval commodes — including one which is shaped like a treasure chest. Models of gold and silver toilet pots of Roman emperors are also displayed in this museum.

This museum has a record of the flush pot devised in 1596 by a courtier named Sir John Harrington during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Drainage system of the Harappan Civilisation, which dates back to 2,500 BC, is also on display in the Sulabh Toilet Museum.

Apart from the models, there is also information on the sanitation system that existed in Indus Valley civilisation to European countries where early technologies developed.