World Tourism Day 2022: IFS Officer Urges People to 'Be Responsible Tourists'

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 across the globe to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and how it affects the socio-cultural, political and economic sectors of a country. On the occasion, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan urged tourists to not litter in the forest and be responsible while travelling. He tweeted a photo of a beautiful mountain trail that was littered with plastics and garbage.

Kaswan highlighted how travellers throw food or wrappers on railway tracks or roads and they attract wild animals which cause accidents. “Dear friends it is World Tourism Day. In forest behave like animals. Don’t throw food or wrappers on railway tracks or road. It attracts wild animals and leads to accidents. How would you feel if they too dump their wastes in your home and leave? Be a responsible tourist,” he captioned the tweet.

The IFS officer’s concern about the menace of litter was supported by other social media users as well. One user wrote, “Bharat Mata ki Jai is easy to say, people don’t care for the land. Our people throw garbage everywhere. No matter how much you tell them, they keep doing the same.”

Another demanded a monetary fine for creating litter. She commented, “Why no punishment for such dumping minimum 5000 fine hona chahiye for throwing single wrapper.”

“They are indeed behaving like Animals with no civilised human manner,” read another comment.

Giving a to-do list on what people should do while travelling to a forest, one user wrote, “Never ever throw plastic and glass material (like bottles, wrappers, polythene bags, straws) in forest. Carry the plastic waste with you and dump it in designated garbage collection sites or dustbins in your home.”

This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’ and will be highlighting the tourism sector being recognised as an important pillar for development. The official celebration for this year’s World Tourism Day will take place in Bali, Indonesia.

