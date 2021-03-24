World Tuberculosis Day: Renowned Sand Artist Creates TB Art on Puri Beach to Give Out Strong Message

International sand artist and sand animator Manas Sahoo have marked the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with a new creation. World TB Day 2021 is annually observed on March 24 and the theme for this year is The Clock is Ticking. It highlights how the world is running out of time to take action on the commitments made by global leaders to eradicate tuberculosis worldwide and to have a TB free Society.

Manas has created a sand art based on this theme. He engraved the message, ‘The Clock is Ticking’ on his artwork in an effort to commemorate the day and raise public awareness.

He portrayed the lungs through his sand art, and a TB-free society being slowly built because of the efforts of the doctors around the world. The sand art is 15 feet wide and is made with 15 tonnes of sand. Manas took about seven hours to create the masterpiece. Manas shared pictures of the sand art made on a Puri beach on social media with the caption, “My #SandArt on the occasion of #WorldTBDay2021 at #puri beach #Odisha. #WorldTBDay (sic)."

The sand art was inaugurated by Sub Collector Mr Saraj Swain, CDMPHO Dr Sujata Mishra, and ADPHO TB Dr Lalatendhu Mishra, Puri.

Earlier this month, Manas paid tribute to women on March 8. On the Occasion of the International Women’s Day, the internationally acclaimed artist sculpted a sand art on the Golden Sea Beach, Puri as a salute to the rising Women Power. The sculpture was a medium to express his respect towards women and served as an encouragement for females to touch new heights in the coming future.

On March 24, 1882, the bacterium that causes TB was discovered by Dr Robert Koch. It unlocked the technique and approach towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

WHO commemorates World Tuberculosis (TB) Day every year on March 24 to spread awareness in the public about the devastating health consequences of the ailment. The day also aims for people to step up efforts in order to end the global TB epidemic. Tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest infectious killers to date, all over the world. The goal is to eradicate the disease by 2025.