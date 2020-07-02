World UFO Day 2020: The Five Most Credible 'Sightings' We Have of Aliens

Much of the universe remains under wrap in front of human knowledge. From other planets in our solar system to neighbouring solar systems, there is a lot left to discover. But do we recognise all that is spotted on our own planet?

The answer is not so often. These unidentified flying objects or UFOs have been spotted in the skies of earth and people have not been able to identify them.

July 2 is celebrated as World UFO Day to create awareness about these UFOs and life forms that remain alien to us. Over the past two decades, there have been several UFO sightings, these are the top 5 credible of these.

Go fast video (2015)



Captured aboard a US Navy F/A- 18 Super Hornet, a video showed the encounter with an unidentified aerial phenomenon. Seen along the East Coast above the Atlantic Ocean, the object was oval in shape and did not have any wings or exhaust plume. No explanation was given.





Stephenville sightings (2008)







This small dairy town in Texas encountered something extraordinary on January 8, 2008 when several citizens spotted white lights above the highway. The lights were first seen in a “single horizontal arc” and then in “vertical parallel lines”. No sound was heard. The US Air Force revealed that some aircrafts were flying near the town that day, the explanation did not sit well with the Stephenville residents as what they saw was much technologically advanced.

O’Hare international airport (2006)







Nearly 12 employees of United Airlines working at the Chicago airport and others spotted a saucer hovering over Gate C17 of the airport for five long minutes. The dark grey metallic object had then shot upward and vanished. But the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declined to investigate as the saucer was not captured in any radar.

USS Nimitz Carrier spotting (2004)







An oval-shaped object was seen hovering about 100 miles off the coast of San Diego on November 14, 2004 by two FA-18F fighter jets from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. It appeared to be churning out water. Then again, a Tic-Tac shaped object appeared which had no indication of an engine or wings. Pilots tried to intercept it but the rover flew away at almost three times the speed of sound.

New Jersey Turnpike sighting (2001)







Tens of drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike spotted bright orange lights in a V formation that lasted for about 15 minutes after midnight in 2001. Air traffic controllers also denied that any aircraft could have caused such lights.