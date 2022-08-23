CHANGE LANGUAGE
World Vada Pav Day 2022: Foodies Are Spicing Up Twitter With 'Mumbai Ki Shaan'
World Vada Pav Day 2022: Foodies Are Spicing Up Twitter With 'Mumbai Ki Shaan'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 16:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Vada Pav is the go-to when it comes to Mumbai street food. (Credits: @mumbay_street)

Vada Pav is the go-to when it comes to Mumbai street food. (Credits: @mumbay_street)

Did you know that today is World Vada Pav day? Twitter certainly hasn't missed the memo.

Some food items have some places either in a chokehold or in an intimate affair; in the case of Mumbai and Vada Pav, it’s both. Did you know that today is World Vada Pav day? The City of Dreams is known for never stopping to catch a breath, but if it does, it has to do so with some of the delicious snacks that line its street-sides. Whether you like it spicy or with some sweet chutney, Vada Pav is the go-to when it comes to Mumbai street food. It’s also comfort food extraordinaire and has a special romance with Mumbai rains.

However, things aren’t always hunky dory in the land of Vada Pavs. For instance, last year, mixing the classic French croissant and the Vada Pav, a tweet posted the picture of ‘Croissant Vada Pav’ and netizens wanted to save the two distressed dishes.

Posted on the microblogging site by sports journalist Sudatta, the tweet had a screenshot of the unlikely combination that showed how a croissant is sliced into two and in between the French bread sits the Mumbai street food with the vada, the potato filling, and the red and green mint chutney. The international dish is garnished with a fried green chilly, some onion rings and lemon. Sudatta captioned the picture and wrote, “I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav.”

first published:August 23, 2022, 16:02 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 16:02 IST