Watch: World War II Bomb Explodes Underwater During Attempts to Defuse by Polish Navy

A 5.4-ton bomb, deployed by Britain during World War II, exploded underwater during an attempt to neutralize it in north-western Poland in October 2020. The video of the bomb explosion has resurfaced on social media and gone viral. The earthquake bomb, also known as Tallboy, was found under a water passage connected to Szczecin port during work to deepen the waterway in September 2019.

In the video, sudden disruption of a quiet water surface can be seen which is followed by an outward movement of big water splashes, high in the air. The video also features a second camera angle, in which it appears as if a steep water mountain is rising from the shipping canal.

The explosion took place when the demolition experts of the Polish navy were trying to neutralize the bomb using remote deflagration. Deflagration is a process that reduces the intensity of an explosion by reducing the speed of energy release to lower than sonic speed -the speed of sound. If the speed of energy release from an explosion is more than sonic speed, it is known as a detonation. The bomb, however, could not be deflagrated and exploded in the process. For the operation, more than 750 people were evacuated. No injury was reported during the incident.

Poland has been searching and dismantling remnant weapons of World War II since the end of the war, according to a report by the Magazine of The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The report states that between 1944 and1989, unexploded weapons caused the lives of 4,094 people in Poland. From 1944 to 2003, 96 million pieces of explosive artillery have been removed at an estimated cost of more than six thousand crore rupees. The bomb in the viral video had failed to explode when it was dropped over Poland during the second World War.

