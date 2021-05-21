World War-II Veteran Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Indian Army for COVID-19 Relief Work

It is in times of distress that the best and worst of humanity comes out. Of late India has witnessed both of these pro-actively. On one hand, there have been people who were caught for hoarding medicines, oxygen supplies while on the other hand there are those who are helping fellow citizens need, selflessly. Many auto-rickshaw drivers have started auto-ambulance for free, senior citizens have donated life savings in order to assist government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in strengthening their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent incident, an army veteran who is 99 years old donated a sum of Rs 1 Lakh to the Indian Army for fighting COVID-19. As per The Tribune report, Lance Naik Kesho Lal Verma personally handed over the cheque to senior army officers at Sub Area Headquarters in Jalandhar. The real-life hero had worn his medals when he visited the headquarters in Punjab.

Verma mentioned that he had been a part of the army for 16 years after he joined it in 1942. He mentioned that he was with the Royal Indian Army Service Corps, and was deployed with the British Army’s South East Asia Command. The army veteran has also seen World War-II and was also a prisoner of war during the same. After his stint with the army, he joined the state-run Pepsu Roadways.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been constantly putting in its efforts to help during this crisis situation. Recently, they had set up a 20-bed COVID-19 hospital in one of the remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri area. The hospital has specially been set up for those living in that area. Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the union territory the government hospitals have been overburdened, in such a time a facility like this is clearly a welcome move. Apart from that, the Indian army had also made a 200-bed Covid hospital in Srinagar’s Rangreth.

