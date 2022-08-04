World War III Memes Go Viral Amid Nancy Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan, Turmoil in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete six months and the situation only seems to get worse with the passing day. The invasion has now led to discussions and debates on the possibility of World War III. Scary, right? However, we live in Black Mirror times when even scary things can become amusing through memes. As discussions around World War III have intensified, people on Twitter have started sharing memes on the same. While a few people have deemed it as insensitive humour, most people are finding it extremely hilarious.
Twitterati can be seen also sharing memes around Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.
No more to tolerate any inequality.
War-like situation between America, #Taiwan and #China #TaiwanChinaWar.#XiJinping and #NancyPelosi face to face.
#WWIII #PLA #USA pic.twitter.com/Td9zFhAUNb
— Kumari Dimple % Follow Back. (@KumariDimple5) August 3, 2022
Scenes:#WWIII #Taiwan #WW3 pic.twitter.com/vCGjnXsAKW
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) August 1, 2022
America & China, bring on the World war 3 #WWIII #UnitedStates #XiJinping #Taipei #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/XN2llh7Zr4
— Amit Sengar (@_Amit_sengar) August 3, 2022
Situation right now:#Taiwan #WWIII #Pelosi pic.twitter.com/k27EZANr2P
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) August 2, 2022
The military don't start wars. Politicians start wars. #WWIII pic.twitter.com/IZj0lo1RRl
— Alexander L. (@jxral1) August 2, 2022
This one #WWIII #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/PscBXs0x0k
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) August 1, 2022
When you're laughing about World war 3 to happen and suddenly night turns into day : pic.twitter.com/FReqGJ31O8
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) July 29, 2022
True that.#Taiwan #WWIII #Pelosi pic.twitter.com/WLko0HLITy
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) August 2, 2022
News: World war 3 is coming
Every depressed person: pic.twitter.com/nOZG5q7atF
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) August 2, 2022
Whenever World War 3 trends,
United Nations : pic.twitter.com/75mndSx2P5
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2022
Me after seeing #WWIII trending once again : pic.twitter.com/fyJ6RRvd35
— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) July 29, 2022
Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported. In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting. “It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
Meanwhile, Zelensky told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral.
