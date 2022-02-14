Worldle is the Latest Wordle Spin-off on the Block and All Geography Nerds are Hooked

Wordle had the world hooked on guessing words, and now a new game is testing people’s knowledge about the world. Worldle is a geo-game where the player is asked to guess the name of a country or territory from the map. If the guess is wrong, the player is told how close she is and the distance from the correct answer. It is a free web browser game that can be found here.

The game has caught the imagination of social media and netizens have been sharing their Worldle scores.

“I present you Worldle. You’re given a map of a country/territory. If you get it wrong, it will tell you how close you are and give you the direction and distance from the right answer."

I present you Worldle. You’re given a map of a country/territory. If you get it wrong, it will tell you how close you are and give you the direction and distance from the right answer 🗺 https://t.co/D8JLwrpGAc pic.twitter.com/rQdEgqkV1D— Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) February 12, 2022

“Not too shabby for a first attempt #Worldle."

Not too shabby for a first attempt #Worldle pic.twitter.com/sitJX0VrSO— the artist formally known as Filey Photos (@itisntdisney1) February 13, 2022

“Forget #Wordle, #Worldle is my jam."

“I’m built for this game. https://worldle.teuteuf.fr"

“Dang this is hard. #Worldle"

“#Worldle. I love thissssss. Absolutely love that small “direction" sign. It helped for sure."

#Worldle I love thissssss Absolutely love that small "direction" sign. It helped for sure. pic.twitter.com/zX8S1qo7kq — Neha Tripathi (@neha_tripathiii) February 13, 2022

“I played my first #Worldle yesterday.

I simultaneously felt:

1) The desire to travel

2) Uneducated

3) Obnoxiously American

4) Poor"

I played my first #Worldle yesterday. I simultaneously felt:1) The desire to travel2) Uneducated 3) Obnoxiously American4) Poor pic.twitter.com/Iafjebjowj — Christie 🍟🎮🐧☕ (@christieish) February 7, 2022

“It helps having a Geography Degree for my first crack at #Worldle."

You crazy people! It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! 🤯🤩 Thanks to all of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3IqZ3JzYLn— teuteuf (@teuteuf) February 13, 2022

The maker of the game shared a graph showing a steep increase in unique visitors to Worldle.

“You crazy people! It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Thanks to all of you!"

You crazy people! It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! 🤯🤩 Thanks to all of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3IqZ3JzYLn— teuteuf (@teuteuf) February 13, 2022

“10 days ago I shared my small geographical Wordle here, expecting a few friends would enjoy it…Today, we are 10k people playing it! o_o I didn’t expect that! Thanks for all the love and for the free coffee! And play Worldle!"

10 days ago I shared my small geographical Wordle here, expecting a few friends would enjoy it…Today, we are 10k people playing it! o_o I didn't expect that!Thanks for all the love and for the free coffee! ❤️And play Worldle! 🌍https://t.co/dP6L8FNbMN pic.twitter.com/yekoGB7lOQ— teuteuf (@teuteuf) February 3, 2022

Worldle is is the latest Wordle spin-off bringing people back to playing games. Wordle was quickly acquired by the New York Times. Wordle the game has its roots in a bit of a love story. Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle came up with it for his partner who loves word games. The name of the game is a play on his surname Wardle. New York Times reported that the two played Wordle for months and it was an instant hit on their family WhatsApp groups. That was when Wardle realised that he might be sitting on a hitmaker and decided to release it to the rest of the world. He did so in October 2021. In November of 2021, about 90 players were on the game. Just about two months later, Wordle had more than 3,00,000 players.

Also Read: How Wordle Saved the Life of Chicago Woman Who Was Held Hostage for 17 Hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.