2-min read

World’s Biggest YouTuber ‘PewDiePie’ is Busy Watching Ekta Kapoor's Daily Soap

'Pewds is finally realising what a gift India is.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 10, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Image credits: Pewdiepie / YouTube
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, is back on the Indian Internet.

For those who have not been in sync with the dark webs, Pewds dropped a video on his channel for his "Bro Army" last year about the dank Indian cartoon show Motu Patlu, a cartoon that features on Nickelodeon, and turned it into a meme cult in the west.

But it was just the beginning. He then blessed the Internet with his usual over-the-top humour to give us the rendition of Chhota Bheem's theme song and made the Internet users back in India collectively ask one question-- what is happening?



The Swedish YouTuber is back at it again, and this time he's busy watching Indian daily soaps. Don't believe us? Here's proof.

On Wednesday, PewDiePie took to his Twitter page and mocked Kasamh Se's (Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show aired for 3 years from 2006-2009 on ZeeTv with Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in the lead and 742 episodes), intro video quality as the uploader specified in the title that the video was in "good quality" but uploaded it in 144p anyway.




How bad is 144p? Here, take a look.

kasamh se

Here's the potato quality video in case you're curious:



While Pewds was only pointing out the irony and clickbaity-ness in the video and its title, the thought of a YouTuber with over 62 million subscribers hailing from Sweden coming across an Ekta Kapoor daily soap left several especially desis scratching their heads.






















And there were a lot of "high definition" memes.










Now we hope that Pewds doesn't come across this piece of art from the same show.

