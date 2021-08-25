World’s Fastest Roller-Coaster in Japan Shuts Down After Riders Sustain Injuries

The fastest roller coaster in the world is set to be closed down until further notice. After multiple users complained of fractured bones, the authorities raised the concern of safety and the ultimate decision was taken. Do-Dodonpa, situated in Japan’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, that has been termed as super death by many users. Customers of the amusement park, who come for the rush of adrenaline, keep Do-Dodonpa in their must to-do lists. However, since December, 2020, six users complained of having faced fractures in their backs or necks after going on the ride.

The ride, which opened for the public in 2002, can go from 0 to 180 kilometers (or 112 miles) per hour in 1.56 seconds. In 2017, the ride went through changes in its infrastructure in order to increase its speed from 172 to 180 kilometers per hour. However, during its course of operation in last two decades, there has been no report of injuries or death.

Post the reports, an extensive investigation was done on the ride by the officials at the amusement park but no defects were detected. Sansei Technologies – the company that manufactured the ride – also apologised to the users for the accident. However, they were not able to find an explanation for the mishap.

Speaking to Vice World News, Naoya Miyasato, an architecture professor from Nihon University who studies roller coaster designs, said that the manufacturing companies should at all times abide by the government-set standards to avoid such accidents. Even though Japanese government has not been able to find an explanation, Naoya said that it could have been because of the ride’s super fast acceleration. Since at the top, the ride’s acceleration is three times that of the force of gravity, if an user can’t withstand the acceleration, he/she may sustain injuries.

Like most of the roller-coasters, Do-Dodonpa also requires the users to lean back against their seat, wear their seat restraints and keep as much less space possible between their back and the backrest. “If a person was sitting incorrectly, say with space between their backs and their seat, it’s the responsibility of the park employees to check their seating position,” Naoya told Vice.

This incident comes as a rare instance, as going by the statistics of International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the possibility of an user getting injured on a roller-coaster is one in 15.5 million rides.

