World's First 22K Gold Plated Vada Pav Worth Rs 2,000 Launched in Dubai Restaurant

Gold burgers and gold French fries are now things of the past; to take them on, a Dubai restaurant has introduced a gold-laden vada pav dish. The famous street food from Mumbai has been made elite in Dubai, as the dish is priced at almost Rs 2,000 (Rs 1970 to be precise) or AED 99. The Dubai restaurant O’Pao, located in Karama and Al Quoz, serves “sliders with an Indian twist". The “O’Gold" vada pav is laden with 22 karat gold. It is filled with truffle butter and cheese, and comes with sweet potato fries and mint lemonade. Check out how it is made below.

According to a Khaleej Times report, the truffle butter is from France and the pav is covered with a homemade mint mayonnaise dip. The potato dumpling is flavoured and wrapped with the star ingredient — premium quality 22-karat golden leaves imported from France.

Twitter user Masarat Daud shared the video of the vada pav being made on the microblogging platform, where it got over 20,000 views. “There’s no green chillies mint sauce with this. Cancelled," one Twitter user commented. “Vada Pav now enjoys the gold standard," wrote another.

@bantofu Vada Pav now enjoys the gold standard.— BZaveri (@bhargavizaveri) August 31, 2021

There's no green chillies mint sauce with this. Cancelled.— शिवोहं (@dk12bm) August 31, 2021

This is not the first time that Dubai has launched an extravagant dish. A scoop of vanilla ice cream, dubbed ‘Black Diamond’, at Dubai’s Scoopi cafe costs a whopping Rs 60,000. Served in a Versace cup, it is being called the world’s most expensive ice cream. Actor and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury discovered it during her visit to Dubai. “60,000 rupees for an ice cream 🍨!!!! Eating GOLD 🍦Only in Dubai. 😂 World’s most expensive ice cream 🍦," Treasury captioned the video of herself eating the ice cream. She added that it tasted “interesting". According to a CNBC report cited by news organisation The Indian Express, the ‘Black Diamond’ ice cream was launched by the cafe in 2015. It contains 23 carat edible gold sprinkled on top of Madagascar vanilla ice cream, with Iranian saffron and black truffle.

Dubai’s Bombay Borough sells the world’s most expensive biryani currently known. Known as the Royal Gold Biryani, the dish sells for 1,000 dirhams per plate. That’s approximately Rs 19,705.85 for a plate of biryani. And it comes plated with 23-carat gold leaf.

