World's First 3D Printed Ribeye Steak Promises a Slaughter-free, Sustainable Future

As the world is gradually becoming more conscious about being environmentally sustainable, many fingers have been raised against the meat industry. The objection is not just over ethics regarding killing animals, but the environmental impacts of maintaining cattle farms which consumes a ton of water and resources and adds to the global greenhouse emissions. Looking for alternatives, lab-grown meat has been touted as one option. Now, an Israeli company called Aleph Farms has produced the world’s first 3-D printed ribeye steak!

The first slaughter-free ribeye steak, one of the most popular meats taken from the ribs area of the animal, has been made using cells from real cows which were bioprinted. Technion-Israel Institute of Technology’s biomedical engineering faculty partnered with Aleph Farms to create this product. “It incorporates muscle and fat similar to its slaughtered counterpart and boasts the same organoleptic attributes of a delicious tender, juicy ribeye steak you’d buy from the butcher,” the firm said in a statement.

The texture, quality, and taste, is reportedly exactly like the real animal meat, except no animals were killed or even harmed remotely to produce it. The team took swabs from two cows whose cells were then allowed to grow in a Petri dish. The cells are incubated such they grow and differentiate much like a real biological process that makes an animal grow.

The passage of nutrients is like the actual vascularization process creating ticker tissues and steaks that resemble a traditional cut. While raw or when cooked, it acts just like a real cut of the meat. Aleph farm had previously produced thin-sliced lab-grown steak but it wasn’t 3-D printed. Now the company is sure they can create almost all types of steaks in the future.

However, it is important to note that such meat has not yet been approved by regulatory authorities for consumption. Once the meat goes through proper channels of inspection and is cleared for human use, you may expect to buy one in a supermarket. Hopefully, chicken, fish, and other animal products can also be produced this way and the slaughter-less meat would be more enjoyable.