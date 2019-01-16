World's First All Robot Hotel Fired Half the AI 'Staff' as Guests 'Missed' Humans

While humanity is growing leaps and bounds in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the world's first 'robot' hotel has just proved that people may still not be over the human connect.Japan's Henn-na Hotel's novelty is that it is the world's world AI hotel. It employed 243 android 'staff' including a mechanical velociraptor bellhop and a female robot receptionist who only spoke Japanese.However, according to a reports, the hotel has fired almost half of these staff after guests started complaining about the robots.Apparently, several of the robots including the Japanese speaking receptionist were unable to live up to their jobs. The receptionist was unable to answer basic questions asked by tourist regarding train/flight schedules or fastest route to get to places.The robot luggage carriers were unable to travel very far as they were susceptible to environmental damage. In fact, they could only reach 24 of the 100 rooms in the hotel.And perhaps the loudest complaints were against Churi, the allegedly annoying room-assistant that the hotel provided. This android called 'Churi' was accused of being inefficient as compared to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri. It also annoyed guests by waking them up when they were sleeping after misinterpreting snoring sounds, the Wall Street Journal reported.The hotel, which opened in 2015 in Sasebo's Huis Ten Bosch theme park near Nagasaki and even made it to Guinness World Records for being the only all-AI hotel in the world, now employs both humans and robots.Huis Ten Bosch President Hideo Sawada who is the owner of the hotel, said he hadn't completely given up the dream of an all AI hotel but conceded that certain tweaks were needed.Despite our dependency on machines, it appears that humans are not completely over the craving to be around and be assisted by other humans.