World's First Life-size Replica of Godzilla in Japan Allows a Zip-line Ride into Its Mouth

While many movies have warned that creating a real-life dinosaur or even a Godzilla would not be a great idea, a replica is definitely a viable option. You can now see a “life-size” Godzilla replica at a Japanese theme park which was unveiled recently.

The monster replica isn’t something you can just watch from a distance but actually enter. There is an exciting zip-line ride that goes straight into the beast’s cave-like mouth, sliding by his sharp, razor-like tooth (but not actually sharp to cause harm). The Nijigen no Mori theme park on Awaji Island, where the attraction has been set-up, is near Kobe city in Japan.

The park claims the model is life-sized, and the bottom half of its body is buried underground. According to the latest film, Godzilla is 120 metres long (393ft). However, the park structure is 55 metres (180ft) long, 25 metres (82ft) wide and 23 metres (75ft) high.

The attraction has been named as Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji. In the interactive park, guests are researchers, who are first shown a short film, and later are told they must stop the ferocious, mutated creature. The zip-line attraction is one of the steps to ‘stopping the beast.’ Once inside, the researchers (visitors) can participate in a shooting game where they try to “destroy Godzilla's scattered cells.”

The theme park also happens to be the world’s “first permanent Godzilla museum.” What do you display at a museum dedicated to a fictional creature? Movie props, of course! Apart from witnessing the fascinating props used to create the many iconic Godzilla films, visitors can also taste “Godzilla curry.”

NO, it is not made with Godzilla or any such creature but it’s a special black curry made with Awaji Island onions. According to the Dailymail, Pasona Group claims it is the first life-size replica of Godzilla in the world. Pasona is the parent company which operates the theme park.

The cinematic legacy of Godzilla is around 70 years old, as the first-ever Godzilla film was released in 1954. Since then, nearly 30 big and small budget films have graced the silver screens globally; all dedicated to the monster.