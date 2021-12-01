World's First 'Living' Robots Capable of Reproduction and Self-healing are Here

In a feat that might mark the beginning of a new technological era, scientists at the University of Vermont, Harvard and Tufts University have successfully used artificial intelligence to create biological robots – called Xenobots – that can replicate themselves. Xenobots, built in 2020 using a supercomputer by the same team of scientists, are alive biological robots – entirely new life forms – built out of stem cells from frog embryos that were repurposed by scientists, as per an article on The University of Vermont website (UVM Today). The millimetre-wide xenobots can heal themselves upon the damage, move towards a target, and probably deliver a payload. “Novel living machines,” is how their makers describe them. Xenobots are neither a traditional mechanical robot nor a naturally existing species. They are a living, programmable machine.

How do the xenobots reproduce?

Xenobots reproduce using something called kinematic self-replication, a form of reproduction nowhere yet seen in nature. The tiny organisms were able to swim in the Petri-dishes they were kept in and looked for single cells. They gathered hundreds of them together, assembled them as “baby” xenobots and kept the baby into their Pac-Man-shaped “mouth.” A few days later, the babies became new Xenobots, moving and looking the same as their parents. The new generation of the Xenobots could also go out and self-replicate, again and again.

How did scientists do it?

Fundamentally, Xenobots are made from embryonic cells that develop on the skin of Xenopus laevis frogs. Scientists provided these stem cells – freed from being a part of a frog – an option to become a new life form. Scientists used tiny forceps and electrodes to assemble the stem cells under a microscope into a design specified by an AI supercomputer, producing Xenobots. Initially produced Xenobots, made of about 3,000 cells, could also make children but the system died out after the reproduction. Then, scientists used the supercomputer, which suggested a Pac-Man-like shape for the bots. Scientists assembled Xenobots into the specified shape and finally, were successful in creating the world’s first-ever self-replicating robots.

Is it safe?

Among the apprehensions associated with self-replicating machines, the researchers say that the machines can be easily extinguished and the experiments are approved by ethics experts at every level. The results of the experiments were published in the December issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

