World's Heaviest Strawberry Weighing 289 Grams Sets Guinness World Record

A person from Israel took his love for farming a step ahead. On February 12, 2021, Ariel Chahi from Kadima-Zoran has grown a giant strawberry that weighed 290 g (approx 10.19 oz). This is not all, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has recently confirmed that the fruit, which is 18 centimetres long, 4 centimetres thick, and 34 centimetres in circumference, is the world’s heaviest strawberry.

The GWR informed about the details by sharing the video of the supersized strawberry on their official Instagram account, which has more than 4.6 million followers, and wrote, “Heaviest strawberry 289 g (10.19 oz) grown by Ariel Chahi”. The video which is making the rounds of the internet has been viewed over 1.2 million times and has garnered more than 1 lakh likes.

It can be seen in the video that the measurements of the strawberry were put into perspective when Ariel weighed it after weighing an iPhone XR. The weight of the iPhone was 194 grams, almost 100 g less than the world’s heaviest strawberry.

While detailing the breed of the giant fruit, the GWR informed that this strawberry is of the Ilan variety and was grown by Ariel’s family business named Strawberries in the Field. Originally, this variety of strawberries was bred by Dr. Nir Dai, a researcher from Israel’s Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), at the ARO Volcani Center in Bet-Dagan, near Tel-Aviv. Not just this, but the Ilan variety is known for producing large fruits.

“During this strawberry season in late January and early February, it was particularly cold. The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering which caused its large size at full ripening stage,” Guinness World Records quoted Dr. Dai as saying. Dr. Dai was one of the witnesses when the supersized strawberry was weighed. Basically, multiple berries grew and fused together to form one giant strawberry. The earlier record for the world’s heaviest strawberry was 250 g.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.