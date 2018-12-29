English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'World's Largest Artifact' to be Housed in New Norwegian Museum
Nordic construction company Peab announced it has been tasked with building the protective structure that will house the ship.
A rendering of the MS Finnmarken housed in the Hurtigruten Museum © LINK arkitektur/Courtesy Peab Hurtigruten Museum
A new building is being constructed to house the landlocked ship MS Finnmarken, which will be the centerpiece of the new Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes, Northern Norway.
The 1956 ship arrived at the museum in 1999 and is open to visitors all year during business hours. With its stately interiors and a rich history, the ship is described as the world's biggest museum artifact.
Nordic construction company Peab announced it has been tasked with building the protective structure that will house the ship. LINK arkitektur is behind the design, and has conceptualized a 3,600m2 building composed mostly of glass and steel.
"We will restore and build on the existing buildings when we house the ship so that the entire Hurtigruten Museum will be new and modern," said Peab regional manager Gro Skaar Knutsen.
Construction will begin in April, with occupation slated for a year later, in April 2020.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 1956 ship arrived at the museum in 1999 and is open to visitors all year during business hours. With its stately interiors and a rich history, the ship is described as the world's biggest museum artifact.
Nordic construction company Peab announced it has been tasked with building the protective structure that will house the ship. LINK arkitektur is behind the design, and has conceptualized a 3,600m2 building composed mostly of glass and steel.
"We will restore and build on the existing buildings when we house the ship so that the entire Hurtigruten Museum will be new and modern," said Peab regional manager Gro Skaar Knutsen.
Construction will begin in April, with occupation slated for a year later, in April 2020.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results