World's Largest Bottle of Whisky Fetches over Rs 10 Crore at Auction

According to auction house Lyon and Turnbull, world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky has been auctioned for $1.375 million. The nearly 6-foot tall bottle is termed “The Intrepid” and was distilled at The Macallan in Speyside, Scotland. It was last year when the bottle was recognised by The Guinness World Record for being the largest and given this target. It contains 444 standard bottles, meaning 68.41 gallons of whiskey. Lyon and Turnbull, in a statement, said that Daniel Monk, of Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings, decided to launch the project “in memory of his father Captain Stanley Monk (the auction day would have been his 80th birthday), and inspired by his passion for adventure, exploration and a desire to help raise money for several charities.”

The whisky has been sold to an anonymous buyer. Several “exclusive bottle sets and miniatures” of the same whisky used in the Intrepid were also sold, the auction house said. The auction house took to its official Twitter handle and shared an image. In the caption, it wrote, “#TheIntrepid – officially the world’s largest bottle of Scotch #whisky – reaches £1.1 million in today’s auction. An adventure from the start, The Intrepid project is dedicated to the spirit & experience of exploration.”

Jon Land, Rosewin Holdings’ director of operations, in a report by CBS News, said that the team is “delighted” with the result. “Over the past two and a half years, this giant bottle and everything it stands for has allowed us to gain exposure for exploration, following dreams, and general positivity in a challenging global climate,” he said, expressing his special thanks to the 11 explorers.

The name also comes from the “11 of the world’s most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle.” This also includes Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Dr Geoff Wilson and Karen Darke MBE. As per the auction house, the project is supporting the explorers’ chosen environmental, physical and mental well-being charities.

