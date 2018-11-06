GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
World's Largest Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Las Vegas, Includes Entertainment Complex

Planet 13 is spread over a staggering 112,000 square feet, with 15,000 square feet of the space devoted to the 24-hour pot disppensary.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Following on the heels of the legalization of recreational marijuana by Canada, the world's largest cannabis dispensary opened in Las Vegas last week. Planet 13 is spread over a staggering 112,000 square feet, with 15,000 square feet of the space devoted to the 24-hour pot disppensary. Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults 21 and over in Las Vegas.




According to CNBC, the 24-hour dispensary will sell Planet 13-branded medicinal and recreational cannabis products, including capsules, vapes and more. Apart from selling marijuana products, the attached distillery offers interactive and visual experiences for visitors, like synchronized 3D projections on the lobby walls and walkways lit with sensory activated LED lights, so a trail of colored lights follows guests as they walk.




There are also development plans "for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on-site if that is legalized and space for food," Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet13, said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, guests can also create laser graffiti by drawing with "spray cans" that shoot laser beams onto a display wall.
