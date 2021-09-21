World's Largest Cruise Ship is All To Set Sail For The First Time in 2022

The world’s largest cruise the Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is about to set sail for the first time ever. Next year on March 4, Wonder of the Seas is all set to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. It will sail around the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May.

According to the Daily Star, the ship measures 210ft (64m) wide and 1,188ft (362m) long. Across its 16 decks, the ship can accommodate around 7000 guests and it also has 24 guest elevators along with 2,300 crew members.

The pictures of the ship, being towed out of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, a shipyard in France, have now been shared on social media. However, the ship is still in the process of being tested for everything, though, the ship has successfully completed its first sea trials, ensuring its shape and size for the sea.

Speaking about the trials, Royal Caribbean said that trial tests of the ship are going on since the last several days. As per the reports, till now 40 sea acceptance tests have been conducted along with other inspections.

During the trials, the cruise covered a distance of 1,500 nautical miles and it also managed to pick up speeds of at least 24 knots (27mph).

On September 15, a press release was issued by the Royal Caribbean informing about the debut of the cruise. “With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighbourhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to re-imagine, explore and make memories once again," the Royal Caribbean said.

According to Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, the returning ships in the US and Europe are significant and with half of the ships sailing again, the Royal Caribbean is encouraged by the response from the regions who are all ready to welcome an innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas, he added.

