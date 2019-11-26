'World's Largest Flower Carpet' Made Out of Bengaluru's Marigold in Dubai Enters Guinness Records

The Bengaluru airport shipped 41,444 kg of marigold flowers to Dubai, enabling the creation of the world's largest flower carpet, an airport official said here on Monday.

"The flowers were laid out at 'Flowers of Tolerance' at the Dubai Festival City. It has entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet," read a statement by the Kempegowda International Airport.

Sourced from several places in the state capital and adjacent districts, Devanahalli and Chikaballapur, flowers were loaded into a chartered Boeing 777 freighter by DHL Global Forwarding on Friday.

Air India SATS CoolPort kept the flowers fresh and fragrance intact, through temperature monitoring. The airport services company offers integrated perishable cargo handling centre at the airport, providing unbroken modern cold chain infrastructure.

Over the years, Air India SATS CoolPort has facilitated flowers export from the Bengaluru airport due to its ability to keep the blossoms fresh and fragrant, according to the statement.

It also helps in the loading of flowers in the pre-loading area. It uses cool trolleys for guaranteeing the desired temperature from CoolPort to the aircraft and vice versa, thermal blankets and dry ice, among others.

