World's Loneliest Bear Wakes up in Alps after Spending Years of Captivity in Ukrainian Circus

A 12-year-old bear, who was previously used at a circus by its owners in Ukraine, has woken up from her first winter sleep in Alpine paradise. Jambolina’s owners could not afford her because the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown cancelled all public performances. Referred to her as ‘the world’s loneliest bear,’ she was rescued by animal rights organisation Four Paws.

The staff carried her from her owners in Ukraine and brought her 1,500-mile far to her new home in Switzerland’s Arosa mountain range. She got a chance to start a new life in a 28,000 sq Mt Swiss natural reserve. After being caged for years, Jambolina was nervous, scared, and hesitant. But after good winter sleep, she appeared all set to enjoy the Alpine, reported the Daily Mail.

Though the scientific director of the Arosa Bear Land Dr Hans Schmid termed the behaviour “completely natural.” He said that scepticism is a vital survival strategy for both humans and animals. Animal keepers said that sniffing the environment, Jambolina headed towards the pond and took a bath. They described her as brave and clever and were not surprised as she was able to find her way to the outdoor area after a short time.

Dr Hans Schmid revealed that they are planning to introduce two other bears, who were also rescued, to Jambolina once she gets familiar with the natural terrain. The two bears are under care and observation in the facility.

Her first steps in the natural terrain were witnessed by many visitors and Four Paws staff. The organisation’s country manager in Switzerland said that such moments give him “goosebumps” as it is incredibly beautiful how the organisation is able to give new lives to bear.

Though Four Paws has a rescue centre in Ukraine, there are 22 bears which is the maximum number it can house. So, they reached out to the Swiss reserve for help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here