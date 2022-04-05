World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster is Becoming Longer and Fans Can't Keep Calm

The world’s longest wooden roller coaster which, since its inception in 1979, has never failed to induce screams, is set to break its own record. The ride monikered ‘The Beast’ was built in April 1979 and bagged the title of the longest wooden roller coaster in the world. However, the amusement park recently announced that The Beast is about to break its own record. Located on Kings Island, Ohio, The Beast, currently stands tall and bendy, at 7,359 ft. But, when the ride will open again for its riders in May, the roller coaster will be 7,361 ft long, the park announced in a tweet.

“The legendary Beast roller coaster will break its own world record as the longest wooden roller coaster by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work,” the tweet read.

Take a look:

The legendary Beast roller coaster will break its own world record as the longest wooden roller coaster by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work. BLOG: https://t.co/bCchK8Me9X #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/CqnqvqO90a— Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) March 30, 2022

As soon as the news was shared by the amusement park, netizens came rolling and shared their reactions below the tweet.

One user wrote, “Crazy to think it is now even longer, cannot wait to ride it again.”

Crazy to think its now even a little longer, cant wait to ride it again!!! https://t.co/bQmVH3DSvb— MGM Adventures (@MGMAdventures) March 31, 2022

Multiple users claimed it to be their favourite roller coaster ride.

My favorite rollercoaster of all time!! ❤— Kim G. (@kg922) March 31, 2022

My favorite ride ever in my favorite park! Cannot wait! ❤️🎢— Eholder75 (@eholder75) March 30, 2022

I’m gonna say it right now: the beast is the best wooden coaster in America, fight me if you think otherwise!!— Kingdomheartsventus7 (@Kingdomheartsv2) March 30, 2022

Many were excited about another feature of the ride that was being refurbished and reconstructed. As per the amusement park, the first drop of the ride was made steeper. Now, the first drop drops at an angle of 53 degrees, as compared to the earlier, 45 degrees.

It’s that steeper first drop isn’t it 👀 If only it were reopening with the park 😔 https://t.co/wwk315Tk7P— Taylor (@okayyytaylor) March 30, 2022

Steeper first drop FTW https://t.co/kFBypPf9C5— Discount Tob (@babystew) March 30, 2022

The drop looks more intense and exciting. But it looked better before this.— Matt Glumac (@MatthewGlumac) March 30, 2022

The Beast is one of the most ridden roller coasters in America and one of the most favourite elements about the Beast is the 540 degrees helix that the riders fall into after grappling with eight sharp and banked turns. The ride is a personal favourite for many during the nighttime. At the time of creation between 1977 and 1979, the Beast cost $3.5 million, or roughly Rs.26 crores to come into existence.

