World's Most Expensive Grapes 'Ruby Roman' Sell For Rs 35,000 Per Piece

Is nature the real luxury? It’s hard to imagine a fruit that would top the list right up there with designer handbags and limited edition collectibles. However, there’s a variety of grapes that will cost you a few lakhs — not for a farm load, but just a bunch. Due to their steep price, this variety can be called the Rolls Royce of grapes as they were auctioned for a record price in Japan in 2019. Called Ruby Roman grapes, this variety is known for being extremely juicy with low acidity and also have high sugar content. These red coloured grapes, which are close to the size of a ping pong ball, are an extremely rare kind. Each grape of this variety weighs more than 20 grams.

According to a Hindustan Times report, these red-coloured grapes were launched in the market in 2008 as new premium variety fruits. They are exclusively grown and sold in the Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan. Each grape is thoroughly tested to guarantee its quality and also comes with a certification seal on the selected lot. Expensive fruits are a luxury good in Japan, they are bought either as gifts or for promotional purposes by businesses. In 2019, a bunch of these red grapes was sold for 1.2 million yen (approx. more than Rs 7,55,000), which also means the cost of just one grape is about Rs 35,000. A company named Hyakurakuso bought many bunches of grapes through a wholesaler who bid them at the central whole market in Kanazawa. It made the most expensive sale of the grape since they were launched in the market a decade ago.

Since then, the grapes have been very popular with only a few being sold to keep their demand and exclusivity soaring high.

Grapes aren’t the only high priced Japanese fruit. A couple in Madhya Pradesh who happen to cultivate Japanese Miyazaki mangoes - the most expensive type of mangoes in the world - have deployed four security personnel and six dogs to guard two Miyazaki mango trees that they have grown in their orchard. Jabalpur resident Sankalp Parihas had been given some mango saplings by a man while travelling on a train to Chennai. He and his wife Rani planted two of the saplings in their orchard, hoping they would grow into ordinary mango trees. Their surprise knew no bounds when the mangoes that grew on the trees upon maturity were not yellow or green but ruby red.

At first, the couple was shocked to find the scarlet mangoes. But it was only after they researched more about the rare fruit that the couple realised they had struck a sweet jackpot.

Japanese Miyazaki mangoes are one of the expensive types of mangoes in the world with high demand in the international and exotic fruits market. Last year, they sold for a whopping Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market.

