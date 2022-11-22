World's Most Expensive Vegetable Costs a Staggering Rs 85,614 Per KG in India

Have you ever wondered how much the world’s most expensive vegetable costs? Recently, the news of the world’s most expensive vegetable to be valued at the same price at which the gold value is estimated is going viral on social media.

Hop shoots are referred to as the world’s most expensive vegetable not only in India but all across the globe. Known for its medicinal properties, the vegetable is priced at €1,000 a kilo and INR 85,614 in India. The vegetable is so costly that one can buy the gold earring for the same price. Yes, you have heard it right. But the cost of this vegetable varies as its price depends on its quality. Apart from being costly, this vegetable is also not easily available in the market.

This vegetable is small in size and tastes like nettles. They don’t grow in rows, hence are extremely difficult to harvest. Having medicinal properties, this vegetable is used in the treatment of tuberculosis. Moreover, hop shoots also help in improving digestion, treat body odour, promote relaxation for patients suffering from depression or anxiety, act as an analgesic, and treat sleeplessness.

The flower of the vegetable is known as hop cones, used in making beer. On the other hand, twigs are put in salads like onions because they can also be eaten raw. Besides this, it can also be used in making pickles which satisfies your cravings and proves beneficial for your health.

The usage of hop shoot in European countries is extremely popular for keeping the skin glowing, natural, and young as the hoop shoot is rich in antioxidants. Hops shoots contain antioxidants, which help in improving the skin’s texture and health.

Its branches grow up to 6 inches in a day by getting moisture and sunlight. This vegetable is not cultivated in India. But in Shimla, a similar vegetable named Guchhi is found, the cost of which is around 30-40 thousand rupees/kg.

