World’s ‘Most Identical Twins’ Celebrate Birthday With Mutual Fiancée, Post Pictures

A few years ago, the internet was introduced to the story of Anna and Lucy DeCinque, the “world’s most identical twins,” who claimed to have the same boyfriend and intended to wed him. The twins from Perth, Australia, were said to have started dating Ben Byrne in 2012.

After discussing their intentions to become pregnant at the same time and with the same man two years later, they went viral. They discussed their ambitions on the show “This Morning.” The couple declared their intention to use IVF to try for a child.

Anna and Lucy Dinke recently turned 36. The two celebrated their birthday with their fiancée Ben. A photo of the both of them, donning similar attires with similar white clips, hairstyles and makeup with Ben in between them has gone viral.

The sisters claimed they haven’t taken pregnancy tests yet but are now eager to have twins. Viewers recently got an insight into their unique life by watching TLC’s Extreme Sisters.

“To be honest, though, we’re in a rush because we also need to have babies at the same time. Anna might be pregnant, but I’m not, therefore I’m having a heart attack. Having two pregnancies would be preferable to having one,” Lucy said on the show.

The sisters and Ben were seen in the TLC documentary taking a pregnancy test. Sadly, the outcome was disappointing. On the occasion of their birthday, they said that they would continue their attempts to have twins.

According to reports, Ben proposed to the sisters last year, but since polygamy is illegal in Australia, they have not yet been married.

