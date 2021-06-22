'It Doesn't Feel Real': World's Most Premature Baby Turns One, Parents Count Their Blessings

Richard Scott William Hutchinson has had an extraordinary one year since he was born, a year ago. Holding the Guinness World Record for being the most prematurely delivered baby who survived, it was a tough time for the Hutchinson family as the newborn was given 0% odds of survival because of his much too ahead than normal scheduled delivery date. But a year down the line, baby Richard has now celebrated his first birthday which fell on June 5. Born to Beth and Rick Hutchinson on June 5 last year in Minneapolis of US, the baby was expected to be born in October but Beth reportedly went into labour much earlier due to some complications. Richard’s father Rick Hutchinson spoke to doctors over further course of action and they decided to deliver the child and do everything possibly to save both the mom and the baby, the Guinness World Record reported.

When born, Richard was so small that he could almost fit into one of his parents’ palms. He was born at a gestational age of 21 weeks 2 days, that made him 131 days premature. He weighed only 340 grams and measured 26 cms, a Guinness World Records statement said.

Richard weighed just 340 grams when he was born in 2020.— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 11, 2021

After Richard was born, doctors at the Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis had prepared both Beth and Rick about any possible complications that might arise.

“When Rick and Beth received prenatal counselling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team. I knew the first few weeks of Richard’s life would be very difficult, but I felt that if he could make it through that, he would be a survivor," Dr Stacy Kern, Richard’s neonatologist said.

Beth says even though ‘it doesn’t feel real and they are still surprised about it but “we’re happy. It’s a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births."

