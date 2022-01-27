'World's Most Prolific' Sperm Donor Helps Father 129 Babies For Free Using Facebook

The “world’s most prolific sperm donor" has helped father 129 children so far, and at the age of 66, he has nine more on the way currently. Clive Jones, a retired teacher, could not donate through a sperm donor and took to Facebook to do the same, where he found ads from many who were in need of his services, reported Lad Bible. Jones claimed that of the 129 children whom he has helped father, he has met some 20. Claiming that he is the world’s most prolific sperm donor with 138 babies, including the nine that are on the way, Jones said that he would like to continue for a few more years and help father around 150 babies in total. He is of the opinion that people would understand his pursuit better if they could only see the kind of messages he gets and the photos of the babies with their moms.

Jones donates his sperm for free, saying it’s illegal to charge but he also feels that it doesn’t seem fair to charge money when he has “more than them". The only thing he will ask for sometimes is some petrol. The procedure of donating sperm gets to be elaborate sometimes. First, Jones meets his clients, the to-be parents and puts the date on his planner. They give him a call when ovulation is hours away, when he drives up close to where they live and does the deed inside his own van, using a cup, a syringe and a bag.

“I can tell how nervous they are. No other donor does it from their van normally, they go to the front door and ask to use the toilet," Lad Bible quoted Jones as saying. Jones, who has been giving out his services for nine years, is a father of three himself. It had all begun with him putting up an ad on a site, but now, he gets scores of clients simply through referrals. He has been married since 1978, but does not live together with his wife currently, who he claims is not at all happy about his activity.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority has issued a medical warning regarding Jones’ work, stating that all patients and donors should be treated at a licensed UK clinic. Their spokesperson said that although it is not within their ambit of authority to prevent anyone from making their own arrangements regarding donating or receiving sperm, they would like to help people make informed decisions regarding the same.

