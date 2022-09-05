'World's Most Twisting Tower': China Unveils 590-feet 'Dance Of Light' Skyscraper

China’s 180-metre tall (over 590 feet in height) Twisting tower has been recently unveiled in Chongqing. The skyscraper was designed by the architectural company Aedas. The 39-storey Twisting towers are intended to be a landmark building in the business district. Nicknamed the Dance of Light, the peculiar facade emulates the northern lights also known as the Aurora Borealis, CNN reported. Aedas global design principal Ken Wai said that the facade “is not only an outlook expression, but also a way of protection that sculpts interior spaces.”

The designers were reportedly inspired by the dancing aurora, the rays and spirals of the polar lights often seen in the Arctic and Antarctic. Therefore, light plays a key role in accentuating the building’s surreal twisted shape. The “minimalist” design when combined with reflection and refraction from the glass panels, you’ll be able to witness a brilliant show of light that alludes to the dancing figure of a ballerina.

#BreakingNews One of world's most twisted & beautiful towers opened in Chongqing, #China today The Dance of Light tower, designed by architecture firm @Aedas is 590 feet tall and features a twisted facade that emulates the shape of northern lights pic.twitter.com/jwTYrIJkVy — Santanu Bhattacharya (@SantanuB01) September 4, 2022

In a press release, as reported by CNN, Aedas said, “When night falls, the curved facade showcases reflections that allude to the dancing figure of a ballerina. The podium roof extends a coherent statement of sliding twist from top to bottom, echoing with the geometry of the tower and maintaining a consistent architectural style.”

Twisted high-rises have become quite popular around the world. However, Dance of Light is a class apart. Wondering what makes it cut above the innovative buildings? The “twisting angle” of 8.8 degrees which, according to Aedas, is about 1.5 times more than other skyscrapers.

The popular twisted towers around the world include Zaha Hadid Architects’ 170-metre-high Generali Tower in Milan as well as the 307-metre tower designed by SOM in Dubai. The first twisted tower in the world was unveiled in Sweden, The Turning Torso. Designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the stunning piece of architecture was built in Malmo in 2005.

