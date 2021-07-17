World’s Oldest 250-Year-Old Whisky Bottle Sells For Rs 1 Crore at Auction

Alcohol has enhanced and uplifted our spirits throughout history, but what if a Whiskey was bottled in 1850 and the liquid inside it can be a century old than that? Yes, the world’s oldest 250-years-old whisky bottle has auctioned at a whopping $137,000 dollars (1 crore plus rupees). The whisky was placed for six-time the original price. The oldest whisky was bottled in the 1860s and it once belonged to famous financier J.P.Morgan.

On the label of the bottle, it is mentioned that “This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865 and was in the cellars of Mr. John Pierpoint Morgan from whose estate it was acquired upon his death.”

The bottle was fetched between $20,000 and $40,000 by an auction house Skinner Inc, but it was later sold to The Morgan Library, a museum and research institute in midtown Manhattan for a price of $137,500, the auction has ended on June 30.

It is thought to be the only surviving bottle out of a set of three kept in Morgan’s cellar. It is unlikely the over two-century-old liquor will still be drinkable, as whiskey tends to last about 10 years if unopened. Daily Mail Reports

After examining the liquid inside the bottle, it is said that the whiskey was determined to be Bourbon with 53 per cent, which is probably produced between 1763 and 1803. While placing these dates into historical context experts think that whisky would have been produced during the Revolutionary war of the 1770s and the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s.

This is not the only cause, there was the oldest mineral water bottle too, which was found deep in the Baltic Sea. The bottle is 12 inches long and has ‘Selters’ inscribed on it. Interestingly, Selters is a German luxury water brand that is still sold today and had gained popularity sometime in the nineteenth century. A group of Polish archaeologists found the bottle 40 feet below the water in Gdańsk Bay. This extremely rare bottle was in a good condition and still corked when recovered from the sea. It is believed that the bottle was produced between 1806-1830 when most sealed flasks either contained beer or wine.

The archaeologists haven’t opened the flask yet and are not very sure of how the water tastes after 200 years. This bottle may also help them trace the shipwreck in which it was found. Apart from the bottle, parts of ceramics, bowls and dinnerware were also found in the sea.

