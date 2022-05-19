World's Oldest Man from Venezuela Turns 113 Soon and He Had This to Say

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Venezuela’s Juan Vicente Perez as the oldest person living (male). As of today, he is 112 years, 11 months and 22 days with his 113th birthday just around the corner. In a video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, the former sheriff can be seen gleefully announcing his achievement of becoming the oldest man in the world. On being asked about how long he thinks he will live, Juan says that he going to be around at least 10 more years. The world’s oldest living man also shared his advice with others and asked people to not take too much alcohol.

Juan got the title of the oldest living person (male) on February 22 this year after the death of Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia at 113 years and 341 days on January 18 this year.

Born on May 27, 1909, in Venezuela’s Tachira, Juan was the ninth child of his parents. He spent his early years working with his father in his agricultural fields. While he could not pursue formal education for long, he learned the basics of reading and writing and

went to become a sheriff in Caricuena in 1948. Here, he was responsible for resolving land and family disputes for ten years.

Meanwhile, he continued to work in his fields. Juan got married to Ediofina del Rosario García in 1937 and was with her for the next 60 years, till her death in 1997. The couple had a total of 11 children six sons and five daughters.

Juan is still in pink of his health and memory. He has no trouble recalling his childhood marriage, and the names of his siblings, children and grandchildren. In 2019, Juan celebrated his 110th birthday becoming the first male supercentenarian from Venezuela.

His secret to a long life? “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

With his 113th birthday approaching in just over a week, Juan will be celebrating the achievement with his entire family and close friends.

Tags: World Oldest man, Guinness world record, oldest man, world record, Venezuela

