World's Richest Person Elon Musk Has a Hot Take on Salted Butter. Do You Agree?

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is known for his quirky (read: random) posts on Twitter. Sharing another such post, Musk expressed his views on salted butter. “Salted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature,” the billionaire wrote. Along with this, he shared a meme and left his followers in complete splits. He is often in the headlines for his jokes and remarks. However, this is just another addition to the list. Have a look:

Salted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature pic.twitter.com/8RSr340JB8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2022

Since uploaded, the post has managed to gather nearly 27K likes. “Butter’s expressionless expression is overwhelming, but EM’s smile in the photo is more fatal. I spy once every day,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This would depend on where you live. If I did this, there would only be a pool of butter left.” Here are a few reactions:

Frozen butter in a sock can be a pretty hurtfull weapon.https://t.co/E5XHHmxAkK — Salty_Word_624 (@CalisCihan) September 14, 2022

Very tru https://t.co/GNPS6FUQJL — christine the demigirl (@cch65082938) September 14, 2022

Butter's expressionless expression is overwhelming, but EM's smile in the photo is more fatal. I spy once every day.❤ https://t.co/nGI7EgOjd0 — Sue Lee (@XLULFFGHESu4HW8) September 14, 2022

This would depend on where you live. If I did this, there would only be a pool of butter left. https://t.co/3OEyCechZC — CyberPenguins (@cyber_penguins) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier Musk shared a meme with a very important message for humankind- one that they will certainly need in case they don’t make it to Mars in their lifetime- “love yourself”, with the help of an on-brand dad joke. To drive home the message of self-love, the meme shows The Rock hugging a rock to himself.

Yet another Rock seems to be helping Musk’s comedic career take off. Not that he particularly needed it to do that, but the billionaire informed his 104.8 million Twitter followers recently that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open for him at one of his shows in the near future. A graphic designer at Dogecoin Foundation shared a video clip from Musk’s SNL monologue (where he had emphasized that being a “chill normal dude” was precluded by his entrepreneurial genius, if you remember), to which Musk replied with the info.

