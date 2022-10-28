'World's Saddest Gorilla' Living in Cage for 33 Years, Zoo Wants Rs 6 Crore to Free Her

The story of the ‘world’s saddest gorilla’ who is captive in a Thailand zoo has gone viral on the internet. Animal advocates in the country are leaving no stone unturned to ask for the gorilla’s freedom. According to the New York Post, authorities in Thailand want the animal to be freed in the wild, but the owner of the zoo has demanded a whopping $780,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) to sell the animal. The name of the ‘world’s saddest gorilla’ is Bua Noi which means ‘Little Lotus’. Notably, the name symbolizes strength and purity in multiple cultures.

Bua Noi arrived in Bangkok’s Pata shopping mall back in the year 1990 when she was just a year old. Unfortunately, she has been kept behind cagey enclosures ever since. Not only Thailand’s animal right group PETA but even iconic pop singer Cher have requested Bua Noi’s keeper to release the animal since 2015. The activists believe the gorilla deserved to die peacefully in its natural habitat surrounded by other gorillas. The owner of the Pata Zoo has told Varawut Silpa-Archa, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, that he would release the animal in exchange for 30 million Thai Baht.

Amidst this, the secretary of the Minister of Natural Resources, Thanetpol Thanaboonyawat, has informed they have organized a charity fund-raising event for the gorilla’s freedom but it hasn’t raised sufficient funds as of yet. During an interaction with ViralPress, Thanaboonyawat stated, “We have held activities in the past campaigning for Bua Noi’s release and to raise funds. We collected donations from Bua Noi’s supporters. But the problem is that the owner refuses to sell Bua Noi. When he does agree to sell her, the price is too high.”

The spokesperson revealed that the government is unable to interfere because Bua Noi is considered private property. Seemingly, she was purchased by the owner from Germany when she was a year old for 3 million Thai Baht. He explained, “The owner bought Bua Noi before laws were introduced to prevent the trade and ownership of endangered animals and wild animals.”

Notably, healthy gorillas live a lifespan of about 35-40 years old, now Bua Noi is 33 years old and activists want the animal to experience freedom at least during the last few years of her life.

