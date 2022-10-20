CHANGE LANGUAGE
World's Second Richest Man Sells Private Jet After Twitter Accounts Kept Tracking It
2-MIN READ

World's Second Richest Man Sells Private Jet After Twitter Accounts Kept Tracking It

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:19 IST

A protestor wearing a mask depicting Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, attends a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strike and protests for higher wages and against requisitions at refineries in France, October 18. (Credits: Reuters)

Bernard Arnault, LVMH CEO, sold the group's private jet after Twitter accounts kept tracking its flights.

World’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault now rents private planes when he has to use one. The LVMH group- which owns labels like Louis Vuitton- used to have their own jet, which has been sold after Twitter users started tracking CEO Arnault’s movements. This has emerged on Twitter as a way to hold billionaires and other rich folks accountable for their carbon emissions. From Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift, celebrities have been lambasted on Twitter after these tracking accounts followed their extremely short- sometimes just a few minutes long- private jet trips.

Among others, two accounts that have been tracking Arnault’s jet are @i_fly_Bernard and @laviondebernard.

On an LVMH-owned podcast, Arnault said that the group sold their plane, reported Gizmodo. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes,” he was quoted as saying. Antoine Arnault, the second scion of the billionaire’s family, said competitors could get an edge over them if the whereabouts of the LVH jet is known by the public.

On Twitter, private jet trackers are cheerful.

In July this year, the top celebrity to emit the most carbon dioxide that far, was pop icon Taylor Swift, and given her general wholesomeness, it had come as a bit of a shock to social media users. According to a research conducted by A Yard Study, Taylor had emitted 8,293.54 tonnes flight emission from her private jets, as per a report by Livemint.

