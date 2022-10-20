World's Second Richest Man Sells Private Jet After Twitter Accounts Kept Tracking It

World’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault now rents private planes when he has to use one. The LVMH group- which owns labels like Louis Vuitton- used to have their own jet, which has been sold after Twitter users started tracking CEO Arnault’s movements. This has emerged on Twitter as a way to hold billionaires and other rich folks accountable for their carbon emissions. From Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift, celebrities have been lambasted on Twitter after these tracking accounts followed their extremely short- sometimes just a few minutes long- private jet trips.

Among others, two accounts that have been tracking Arnault’s jet are @i_fly_Bernard and @laviondebernard.

C'est l'heure du bilan du mois de septembre 2022 pour les 5 avions de nos milliardaires:

– nombre de vols: 26✈️

– 48,4 heures de vol ⏱️

– vol le plus court: 30min

– CO2 émis: 203 tonnes

Premier mois sans l'avion de Bernard Arnault (dont il s'est séparé ) pic.twitter.com/7XNAj26tP7 — I Fly Bernard (@i_fly_Bernard) October 1, 2022

Le D-AGLO est maintenant détenu par la société K5 Aviation, qui met des jets privés à disposition des milliardaires. Nous avons montré que Bernard a déjà utilisé cette société pour voler incognito (vol Paris-Dijon du mois de juin) pic.twitter.com/zYFQ0CYZHQ — laviondebernard (@laviondebernard) October 9, 2022

On an LVMH-owned podcast, Arnault said that the group sold their plane, reported Gizmodo. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes,” he was quoted as saying. Antoine Arnault, the second scion of the billionaire’s family, said competitors could get an edge over them if the whereabouts of the LVH jet is known by the public.

On Twitter, private jet trackers are cheerful.

Y’all I’m making billionaires sell their private jets pic.twitter.com/SM9UqzCyQo — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) October 17, 2022

Salut à toustes, on a une histoire à raconter, alors on espère que vous resterez jusqu'au bout et que vous allez partager en masse !

On a joué au chat et à la souris avec le yacht de Bernard (Arnault oui) : accrochez-vous, on vous dit tout ! ⤵️ 1/n — Yacht CO₂ tracker (@YachtCO2tracker) October 13, 2022

In July this year, the top celebrity to emit the most carbon dioxide that far, was pop icon Taylor Swift, and given her general wholesomeness, it had come as a bit of a shock to social media users. According to a research conducted by A Yard Study, Taylor had emitted 8,293.54 tonnes flight emission from her private jets, as per a report by Livemint.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here