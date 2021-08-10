World’s Smallest Baby Finally Goes Home After 13 Months Of Treatment

Kwek Yu Xuan, believed to be world’s smallest baby, was sent home after 13 months of intensive treatment in National University Hospital, Singapore. The baby, born on June 9, last year, weighed only 212 grams - she was a premature birth in 25 weeks. According to a report by BBC News, Kwek Yu Xuan weighed the weight of a larger apple and was just 24 centimeters long when she was delivered.

Zhang Suhe, the NUH nurse, who wheeled Xuan into the neonatal intensive care post her delivery, later told in an interview to Strait Times that she could not believe her own eyes. She also said that in her career span of 22 years as a nurse, she had never seen such a small newborn baby. “I was shocked so I spoke to the professor (in the same department) and asked if he could believe it,” Zhang Suhe was quote saying.

Xuan went through intensive treatment for 13 months at NUH and now weighs a much healthier 6.3 kgs. She was discharged from NUH last month and is believed to be the tiniest baby to have survived a premature birth.

Post her discharge from the hospital, the doctors involved in the treatment of Xuan spoke to the reporters. Dr Ng, Senior Consultant of neonatology at NUH said that they expected her to weigh at least 500 or 600 grams but she was only 212 grams. Treating the newborn baby was also another challenge as her skin was too soft to allow probes, her body was too tiny for normal size breathing tubes. The nurses also had to cut diapers to fit her size and the medicine circulation had to be reduced to decimal amounts.

NUH, on Saturday, shared the success story on their official Facebook page and celebrated her for her courage. “Our best wishes to Little Yu Xuan as she continues to grow, thrive and beat the odds every day,” read the post.

Parents of the baby have been trained on the continuing medication and treatment that she will be undergoing after going back home.

