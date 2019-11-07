Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'World's Worst Cat': Owners Argue over Whose Feline Seeks Attention in the Worst Ways

A new trend seems to have taken social media by storm, where pet owners are arguing over the title of the world's worst cat.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
'World's Worst Cat': Owners Argue over Whose Feline Seeks Attention in the Worst Ways
A new trend seems to have taken social media by storm, where pet owners are arguing over the title of the world's worst cat.

Many people might argue that while dogs are constantly vying for attention (being pack animals); cats are far more independent and prefer their own company most of the time.

However, a new trend seems to have taken social media by storm, where pet owners are arguing over the title of the world's worst cat, based on which feline vies for the most attention in the worst way possible.

The whole trend started when one Christopher Ingraham posted about the 'World's Worst Cat', who wakes up the entire family by barging into the toddler's room at 6 in the morning and waking the child up.

In a subsequent tweet, Ingraham went on to add that the naughty feline "literally throws himself against the door" until it opens and then pounds on and terrifies the two-year-old. According to him, the mischievous feline then runs around the house, knowing full well that if caught, he will have to face the consequences.

Needless to say, as soon as he posted about his naughty cat, others too soon followed suit, all vying to establish that their cats are the rightful owners of the title of the "World's Worst Cat."

While some said their cat too has been doing the same for months, others wrote how their cat "sidles up and thumps her tail" against them. One user even wrote that his "evil cat" just stares at him until he gets up and feeds it. One cat owner even introduced his pet feline who has not let its owner sleep a "full night in bed for over a year."

Here's what they wrote:

One user even hilariously put that while chimpanzees use sticks as tools, cats use their humans as the same.


