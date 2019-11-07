'World's Worst Cat': Owners Argue over Whose Feline Seeks Attention in the Worst Ways

Many people might argue that while dogs are constantly vying for attention (being pack animals); cats are far more independent and prefer their own company most of the time.

However, a new trend seems to have taken social media by storm, where pet owners are arguing over the title of the world's worst cat, based on which feline vies for the most attention in the worst way possible.

The whole trend started when one Christopher Ingraham posted about the 'World's Worst Cat', who wakes up the entire family by barging into the toddler's room at 6 in the morning and waking the child up.

The World’s Worst Cat has discovered that he can wake the big people up by barging into the toddler’s room at 6 AM and waking *him* up. pic.twitter.com/TTvzsf0vbc — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 6, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Ingraham went on to add that the naughty feline "literally throws himself against the door" until it opens and then pounds on and terrifies the two-year-old. According to him, the mischievous feline then runs around the house, knowing full well that if caught, he will have to face the consequences.

He literally throws himself against the door until it flies open. The pounding terrifies the 2 year old, who starts screaming. Then once we're up the cat goes tear-assing through the house because he knows if we catch him we'll toss him outside. — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 6, 2019

Needless to say, as soon as he posted about his naughty cat, others too soon followed suit, all vying to establish that their cats are the rightful owners of the title of the "World's Worst Cat."

While some said their cat too has been doing the same for months, others wrote how their cat "sidles up and thumps her tail" against them. One user even wrote that his "evil cat" just stares at him until he gets up and feeds it. One cat owner even introduced his pet feline who has not let its owner sleep a "full night in bed for over a year."

Here's what they wrote:

Sorry, I have the world’s worst cat......Horrible Henry is so bad he spends each night sleeping in his bachelor pad (aka the car) in the garage 🙀This is what he got up the other day, he attacked a bag of sunflower seeds then knocked over my cup of coffee. pic.twitter.com/KiNRNR0wza — VOTE 🌊VOTE 🌊VOTE🌊 (@LouiseMorett) November 6, 2019

When my mama cat is hungry and I'm in bed, she sidles up and thumps her tail on me, getting the kitten to attack it and me. — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) November 6, 2019

my evil cat just stares at me like this until i get up and feed him pic.twitter.com/xHoPWVLB9R — baylor sucks (@AlanaHolly16) November 6, 2019

Mine jumps on top of me at 5:30 every morning & starts kneading his paws. He was a rescued feral, so at first I thought it was "cute". I created a loveable monster. — DesertWolfPS (@DesertWolfPS) November 6, 2019

My world's worst cat chews on my feet to wake me up in the morning. If that doesn't work, she starts pushing books off my desk pic.twitter.com/HFuASG0Lcm — Kristen Parisi (@Kris10Parisi) November 6, 2019

This sweet looking feline is the reason our friends were too scared to come over to our house for several years. She drew them in and then drew blood when they were within reach. Now she’s old and the fight in her has dwindled to a mere cold stare. pic.twitter.com/E1vckSMIWu — Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) November 7, 2019

Oh, are we talking about the world’s worst cat? Meet Chandler. pic.twitter.com/KoYMd1jsJf — Ashley Holt (@HoltAshleyN) November 6, 2019

One user even hilariously put that while chimpanzees use sticks as tools, cats use their humans as the same.

Chimps use sticks as tools.Cats use people as tools. — Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) November 6, 2019

