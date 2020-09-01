Wormholes Can be Used to Transport Spacecraft Through Space and Time

Scientists have given hints about the existence of wormholes in reality that can transport a person through space and time. Until this time, they believed that wormholes were too small in size and unstable for human beings to travel through.

However, a recent study conducted by researchers from Princeton University has presented new details about wormholes. The finding of the research has been published on the preprint server arXiv.

During the research, the scientists used quantum mechanics to drive their point home, proving it was possible to create a stable and large wormhole that allows a spacecraft to travel through it. They relied on mathematics to show what conditions would make it possible to create a wormhole. The researchers also attempted to imagine what it would look like.

Describing the design of a wormhole, they said it looked like intermediate-mass charged black holes when seen from outside. The big size is important to help human travellers survive tidal forces. The interesting thing about the wormholes is that they traverse in a very short time, but the duration appears long when observed from outside. What would actually happen is that a second for a person traversing through the wormhole would appear like tens of thousands of years for somebody noticing from outside.

The scientists propose that such wormholes let people travel between distant points within a few seconds. Basically, it could function a magical gateway that connects two points in space and time with each other.

“The traveller acquires a very large boost factor, γ, as it goes through the centre of the wormhole. We have argued this most clearly for the case that the wormhole exists in a cold and flat ambient space,” said the study.

However, the researchers clarified that they had not provided any plausible mechanism for the formation of wormholes.