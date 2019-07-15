Take the pledge to vote

'Worst Career Advice': Monica Lewinsky Jokes About White House Scandal Twenty Years Later

"An internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
More than twenty years after the Monica Lewinsky - Bill Clinton sex scandal, Lewinsky jokes about it on social media.

New York Times bestselling author and psychologist asked his followers about the worst career advice they've received. He also spoke about the advice he had received. For instance, "don't waste time helping others" is one of them.

Several people replied to the post with amusing pieces of advice that they had received. However, one particular tweet has gone viral - that of Monica Lewinsky's. She said that the worst career advice she had received was about an internship at the White House since it dramatically changed her life.

In the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky, then 22 years old, was plunged into the limelight when details of her affair with the then US President Bill Clinton were made public. The scandal that erupted nearly brought down Clinton and eventually led to his impeachment as well. 

Lewinsky may be laughing about it now, but for twenty years her only identity has been "the White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton." For years, supporters of Clinton vilified her and blamed her for the affair. Consequently, she was subjected to years of bullying and ridicule as well.

As a result, Lewsinky had mostly stayed away from public eye until a few years ago when she decided to speak up against bullying and has been a chief advocate for it. 

Her comment on the post has won Twitter, as one of the users wrote. 

