'Worst President Ever': Planes With 'Message' for Donald Trump Fly Over His New Residence

It seems the incessant trail of critical messages for former US president Donald Trump are getting only more creative. The former US president and a business tycoon, who is currently enjoying his golf sessions at his Florida residence at Palm Beach, was met with a message from a flying plane recently. The sky-writing plane spotted in the air on Sunday heading toward Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach had a banner trailing behind it that had a pretty direct message for the former President. One of the messages read "TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW,” while another read, "TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER.”

A tweet was also posted on Sunday that shared the video of the flying plane with the trailing message for the Republican party’s leader. The video has garnered over 83.4k views on the microblogging site and has been liked by 2.3k users. Users have shared their views on the incident. One user commented on the video and wrote that it is an old school marketing technology that is hitting him immediately with a shoe across the face.

While some comments had a hint of sarcasm as one user wrote that it is a rare bird that knows history.

Many users applauded the person who arranged and planned this whole event to welcome their former president. Some netizens described it as a “beautiful site,” while others called it “a job well done.”

good job Florida! ✨ — Millennials 4 World Peace (@millennials4_wp) January 24, 2021

What a beautiful site. Thank you. — ZML (@azsun7788) January 24, 2021

Another user thanked the person who shared the video and said that she can watch it all day and not get bored.

Thank you!!! I can watch this all day! — Nkomis☘️☘️☘️ (@nkomis16) January 24, 2021

The video was dubbed as “heartwarming” and “stunning” by those who are much relieved by the end of Trump’s presidency.

Omg this totally warms my heart!!! @CorinneFlanag18 — Atia (@Atia4Mandalore) January 24, 2021

Trump’s dramatic and roller coaster ride-esque presidency of four years came to an end last week when the Democrat party leader Joe Biden and Kamala Harris became the new President and Vice President of the United States. However, Trump made sure that he will be remembered for ages to come as a series of unprecedented events rocked the nation. America’s legislature at the Capitol Hill building in Washington was stormed by Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters on January 6, 2021. The MAGA supporters marched to the Capitol Hill to disrupt the Congress from validating Biden’s presidential win. The incident was condemned by world leaders and the country’s leaders. It also set-in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial, making him the only US President to face the humiliation twice.