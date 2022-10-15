Would You Date Rat? Spelling Error on Tinder Incites Meme Fest Online

Would you ever swipe right for a person with the wrong username on an online dating platform? In the era of social media boom, dating sites like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and more have become popular platforms to meet new people. A man who is in search to find his perfect date on Tinder signed up for the dating application, however, while doing so ended up making a blunder that has now generated massive traction online. The man whose name is Ray made a hilarious spelling blunder that left his username as ‘Rat’ on the application.

It appears that the user forgot to proofread his name before hitting the sign-up option and now it has rendered him incapable to correct the spelling blunder. A screenshot of his username and profile has gone viral on Twitter, leaving social media users to break out in laughter. The viral profile screenshot of the man only features him donning a printed shirt without revealing his face. The bio of the hilarious profile reads, “Rat, 35. My name is Ray and I can’t change it.” To make it funnier, when Tinder recommends his profile to another it appears with the text, “Share Rat’s profile. See what a friend thinks.” Just below the suggestion column, there appears an option to report Ray’s profile with the command, “Report Rat.” Take a look at the viral photo here:

https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1579472683276075008

As soon as the Tinder profile screenshot of Rat surfaced online, users began a hilarious meme fest on the micro-blogging site. From ‘We have a rat problem’ poster to hilarious rat gifs, Twitter users alluded to the screenshot with funny anecdotes. Check out a glimpse of it here:

https://twitter.com/roaartony/status/1579495153018245121

https://twitter.com/shakemedown8/status/1579673916767109121

https://twitter.com/NeumanUber/status/1579666479385317380

Meanwhile, many couldn’t control their laughter, a user wrote, “Why do I find this so funny? I’ve been laughing for 5 minutes.”

https://twitter.com/thegreyrock/status/1579863240670339073

Another added, “Tinder can be cruel in terms of making changes.”

https://twitter.com/postgradtobe/status/1579650618637320192

One more commented, “I’d date him in a blink of an eye for this mistake alone haha.”

https://twitter.com/Lizzie_AR/status/1580017075116212224

The viral tweet has amassed over 37,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

