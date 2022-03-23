Would You Live in a House That is a Giant Mirror? This Family Does in London

Have you ever seen a house made of glass? There is a house in London’s Richmond which quite literally fits this description. Local residents in Richmond are often seen checking their appearance in 'London's Invisible House', which has ginormous reflective panels. The glasshouse has become an enigma on social media, as a Reddit user wrote, “Trying to work out if I can take selfies in this or if the owners inside can see me doing it." Another shared that he lived in the borough for about 10 years and had driven past the glasshouse more times than he could count and “honestly” never noticed it, while a third mentioned that a lot of birds will be hitting the glasshouse.

There were several users who were impressed with the idea of this house. “I love the idea that this is semi-transparent glass and you can see completely outside of the house from the inside. Would be unlikely though, and certainly bump up your leccy bill,” a comment read on the Reddit post.A user even asked whether the place was residential or commercial. “Does anyone know anything about it? Is it residential or commercial? I've tried googling it and can't find any info about it," the user wondered. Turns out, it is residential.

Advertisement

The mirrored home, which is located on the busy A316 road by the Richmond Circus roundabout, near Richmond Underground station, houses a family who wishes to remain anonymous. In a chat with MyLondon, they revealed that their house features one-way mirrors, therefore the passers-by can't see into their home when up-close, but the residents can look outside.They mentioned how they often see people adjusting their hair and clothes in the giant mirrors of their house. The family shared that when their designer pitched the idea, he talked about how the mirrors would make the house 'talk with its environment', which is why they ran with the idea. “You can see the trees on the roundabout and the clouds reflecting onto the house," they added.What do you think about the one-way mirror house?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.